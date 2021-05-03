Canaccord Genuity Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

