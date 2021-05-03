Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACHL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

