BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.99 ($65.87).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.39 ($62.81) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.78 and its 200 day moving average is €44.56.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.