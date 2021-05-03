Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ BSPE opened at $10.08 on Monday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.
