Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BSPE opened at $10.08 on Monday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

