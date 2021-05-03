Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB opened at $172.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

