Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,328,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $471,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.75 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

