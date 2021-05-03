Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

