Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.