Townsquare Media (TSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.93 million. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.