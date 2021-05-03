Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

