Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
