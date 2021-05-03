Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of BRKS opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $381,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

