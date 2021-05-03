Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.
SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
