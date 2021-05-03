Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

