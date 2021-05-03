InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

InfuSystem stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $460.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $12,065,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,591 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

