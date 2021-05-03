Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $730,697.92 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

