Furucombo Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003442 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $1.58 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00276911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.26 or 0.01129699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00722212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.15 or 1.00207098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

