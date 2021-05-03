Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declines By 17.8%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.