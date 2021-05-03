Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declines By 17.8%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

