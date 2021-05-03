ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 383,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITMPF. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.