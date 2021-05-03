Short Interest in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Expands By 48.9%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genfit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

