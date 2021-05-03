Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.95 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50.

