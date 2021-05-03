Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 149 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

