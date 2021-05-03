Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $104.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.