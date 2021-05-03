Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $228,853,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.