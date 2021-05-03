Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $107.64 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

