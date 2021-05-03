Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

