Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

ARDC stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.