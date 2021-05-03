Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

