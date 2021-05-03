Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

