Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.82 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

