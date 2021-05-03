OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.