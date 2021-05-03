Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

