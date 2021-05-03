Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $18.61 on Monday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

