Cwm LLC Has $15.71 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,647 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

