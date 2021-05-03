Cwm LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $506.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.01 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

