Ledyard National Bank Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $127.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.