Ledyard National Bank Buys 320 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,725,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 531.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.