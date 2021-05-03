Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 85.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

