Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.90 and a 200-day moving average of $259.67. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

