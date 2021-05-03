First Quadrant L P CA Invests $75,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG opened at $63.87 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

