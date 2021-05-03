Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

