Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

