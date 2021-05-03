Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.38 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

