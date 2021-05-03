Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

