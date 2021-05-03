Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT at €45.64

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.64 ($53.69).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FRE opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.07. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

