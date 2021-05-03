Mizuho Increases NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $65.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

