AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 70,141 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.