AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Broadcom by 15.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,634,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 32.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.