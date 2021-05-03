Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

