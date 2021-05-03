Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 32,467 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NI opened at $26.02 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

