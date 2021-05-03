Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 832.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

