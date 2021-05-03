The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $164.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

